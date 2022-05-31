90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's 3-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Leukemia

Watch : 90 Day Fiance's Deavan Clegg Reveals Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Deavan Clegg is asking for prayers for her and Jihoon Lee's son Taeyang.

The TLC star, who appeared on the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside her ex and gave birth to their son in 2019, announced on May 31 that Taeyang was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

"I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength," Deavan captioned an Instagram post alongside photos of Taeyang in the hospital. "I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago."

Deavan, whose split from Jihoon was confirmed in 2020, noted that their son has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment.