Colton Haynes Reveals the Real Reasons He Left Teen Wolf and Arrow

Watch : Colton Haynes Is 6 Months Sober From Alcohol & Drugs

Colton Haynes is finally telling his side of the story.

When the actor left MTV's hit show Teen Wolf in 2012, it was alleged that Colton and the network came to a contract negotiation stalemate. However, in his new memoir Miss Memory Lane, Colton says it's not quite that simple.

"The real truth was that they didn't want to pay me the same amount as everyone else," Colton writes, "which wasn't a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards, even though my working quote—the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else's show—was higher than most of the cast's."

Colton left Teen Wolf after the show's second season. Despite the contentious end, the actor recognizes that those in his inner circle didn't make things any easier.

"It didn't help that I was represented by a team of people who made the Teen Wolf production's life a living hell," Colton says. "So in order to get back at my team, the production refused to pay me the standard salary."

MTV has not responded to E! News' request for comment.