Body, Phone, & Sunglass Chains: Rock the Celebrity Trend for as Low as $5

Decorate your body, phone, and sunglasses with this trend rocked by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Dakota Johnson.

By Carly Shihadeh May 31, 2022 8:03 PMTags
E-Comm: Body, Phone, Sunglasses Chain Trend, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Kendall JennerGetty Images; RMBI / BACKGRID; Instagram

Leave it to celebrities to find chic, inventive new ways to add a touch of glam to their outfits. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Kendall Jenner are rocking the newest in accessory trends, and we're obsessed. From body jewelry to sunglass chains to phone chains, this trend allows you to accessorize and add more personality to your outfits in your own way. 

Summer is the perfect time to experiment and play with new, fun styles. We especially love gold jewelry or accessories that come in bright colors for warmer weather. Body jewelry and sunglass chains are the perfect accessories to wear all summer long, especially with your bikini to your next beach or pool day. 

Scroll below to decorate yourself and your phone with these 20 trending styles from Amazon, Revolve, and Edikted with prices starting at just $5. 

read
Happy Love Phone Chain

This adorable phone chain from Edikted is on sale for 50% off, so you'll pay just $5.

$10
$5
Edikted

Candy Phone Chain

This phone chain is making us nostalgic. It's giving all the rock candy Y2K vibes in the best way.

$25
Revolve

6PCS Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap Face Beaded Phone Charm

Get 6 adorable phone charms in different patterns for just $10.

$10
Amazon

Petit Moments Beaded Phone Strap

Every phone needs a little touch of pink.

$30
Revolve

6PCS Beaded Phone Strap Smiley Face Beaded Y2K 90S Lanyard Wrist Strap

6 Y2K-inspired phone chains on sale for just $10? Immediately yes.

$17
$10
Amazon

Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap Smiley Face Beaded Handmade Colorful Acrylic Beads Pearl Phone Charm Strap

Add some happiness to your phone with this smiley face phone chain. It also features pearls, so you'll stay on-trend for just $7.

$10
$7
Amazon

TIKCOOL Cell Phone Charm Strap Cute Smiley Beaded Phone Charm

We love a deal on trends we love. Get 7 fun phone chains from Amazon for just $12.

$12
Amazon

SYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap

This chic black and white phone chain will match with everything, but it'll add a unique touch to your phone for just $7.

$7
Amazon

Simple Shiny Sequins Belly Chain Layered Body Chain Jewelry

A gold belly chain is the perfect accessory for your summer wardrobe. This one is only $10.

$10
Amazon

Petit Moments Lo Body Chain

This body chain features on-trend butterfly charms for the cutest way to accessorize.

$28
Revolve

Asooll Layer Crystal Body Chain Rhinestone Bra Beach Bikini Chains Harness Chain

This body chain is the perfect glamorous beach accessory because it will outline your bikini top. Plus, it's only $12.

$19
$12
Amazon

Petit Moments Christina Body Chain

Add a pop of color with this belly chain. Summer is the perfect time to experiment with new accessories and add bright colors to your outfits.

$28
Revolve

Tgirls Dainty Crystal Bikini Body Chain Bra Gold Body Jewelry

This body chain is so gorgeous and dainty. It looks expensive, but it's just $9 from Amazon.  

$9
Amazon

8 Other Reasons Disc Anklet

Another jewelry trend this summer to decorate your body: anklets!

$38
Revolve

FUNEIA 12Pcs Beach Bikini Belly Chain

Get 12 belly chains for just $14, so you can experiment with different styles all summer long. 

$14
Amazon

6 Pcs Sunglasses Chain Strap Holder for Women Black Acrylic Beaded Eyeglass Chain Lanyards with Clips Around Neck

If you're new to the chic sunglass chain trend, you can try 6 different styles for just $14 to find your vibe. 

$14
Amazon

VINCHIC Colorful Beaded Eyeglass Chain Sunglass Holder Strap Eyeglass Necklace Chain Cord for Women

This sunglasses chain comes in 8 different styles.

$12
Amazon

6 PCS Glasses/Eyeglass Chain for Women Gold/Silver

Get 6 beautiful sunglass chains for just $10 from Amazon to rock the trend.

$10
Amazon

humlbird Mask Lanyard Eyeglasses Chain Healing Crystal Beaded Sunglasses Chains with Pearl

This chain comes in 7 different, fun styles, including the flower one shown here and a cherry style. 

$14
Amazon

Beaded Eyeglass Chain Sunglasses Holder Strap Eyewear Retainer Lanyard

This sunglass chain comes in 16 chic styles, including this pearl style that's very on-trend.

$9
Amazon

