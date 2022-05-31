Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse Into Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis could not contain her excitement after her youngest daughter, Ruby, tied the knot.

Over the weekend, the Halloween Kills star shared a few photos on Instagram from inside her 26-year-old daughter's cosplay wedding with her new wife Kynthia. In the May 29 post, captioned "WIFE IS SWEET," Jamie shared an image of herself posing in between the newlyweds as they were all decked out in costumes. In another post, she wrote, "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!" alongside a photo of the brides leaning in to share a kiss in front of the guests.

After the epic festivities wrapped, Jamie—who also officiated the ceremony—shared an image of herself posing with something that her fans are used to seeing killer Michael Meyers carry in their infamous Halloween movies—a butcher knife. "YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!" she wrote as she held the cake-covered knife in her hand. "The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f--king BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!"