Euphoria's Dominic Fike Reveals He Was High on Shrooms During His Audition and Lost the Role

On Euphoria, Dominic Fike plays Elliot, who struggles with substance abuse. Now the actor revealed that he was high during his audition for the hit show. Get the details here.

By Jillian Fabiano May 31, 2022 5:30 PMTags
TVHBOCelebritiesZendayaTom HollandEuphoria
Watch: Euphoria's Dominic Fike Faces Backlash for Amber Heard Comments

Dominic Fike's high audition was a low point in his acting career.

Fike stars as Elliot—Rue and Jules' friend who struggles with substance abuse—on HBO's Euphoria. But in a recent interview, he revealed that he almost didn't get the role. Why? Because he was high on shrooms during the audition. 

Fike had made it through multiple auditions for the role as Elliot, and as the last step, creator Sam Levinson invited him back to do a chemistry read with series regular Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat.

To get into character, Fike took shrooms. "I started peaking right when me and Barbie were reading," he told GQ, noting that he didn't get the part.

"I was heavily addicted to so many drugs," he said of that time in his life. "Trying to make a f––king album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible."

photos
Love Lives of Euphoria Stars

After hearing that Fike had gone to an Eric Clapton–funded rehab center in spring 2020, the casting directors reached back out to offer him the role, which "was very intimidating," he said.

Eddy Chen/HBO

"It's just crazy seeing her in real life," Fike told the publication of working with Zendaya. "You see her in f––king movies and s––t, and I'm like, ‘Oh, s––t, that's Spider-Man's girl, dog!'"

"And then Tom Holland would show up to set and kiss her on the mouth," he added, "and I'm just here like, ‘This is wild!'"

We're sure we'd have the same reaction!

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Hanks Is Unrecognizable in Pinocchio Teaser Trailer

2

Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

3

Watch Dream Kardashian Prove She's Already a Budding Baker

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Hanks Is Unrecognizable in Pinocchio Teaser Trailer

2

Watch Dream Kardashian Prove She's Already a Budding Baker

3

Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Gladney Dead at 25

4

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse Into Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding

5

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Addresses Will Byers' Sexuality