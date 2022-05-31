Euphoria's Dominic Fike Reveals He Was High on Shrooms During His Audition and Lost the Role

Watch : Euphoria's Dominic Fike Faces Backlash for Amber Heard Comments

Dominic Fike's high audition was a low point in his acting career.

Fike stars as Elliot—Rue and Jules' friend who struggles with substance abuse—on HBO's Euphoria. But in a recent interview, he revealed that he almost didn't get the role. Why? Because he was high on shrooms during the audition.

Fike had made it through multiple auditions for the role as Elliot, and as the last step, creator Sam Levinson invited him back to do a chemistry read with series regular Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat.

To get into character, Fike took shrooms. "I started peaking right when me and Barbie were reading," he told GQ, noting that he didn't get the part.

"I was heavily addicted to so many drugs," he said of that time in his life. "Trying to make a f––king album in the midst of that much pressure, the drugs, my family being insane, and me being insane, was impossible."