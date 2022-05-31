The Hunger Games Star Alexander Ludwig's Wife Lauren Shares She Suffered 3rd Miscarriage

Watch : The Hunger Games: The Phenomenon

Alexander Ludwig's wife Lauren is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss.

In a May 21 Instagram post, the entrepreneur—who wed the Hunger Games actor in December 2020—said she suffered her third miscarriage.

"I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more," she wrote. "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage."

Lauren said she wanted to start a dialogue to remind other people who've experienced pregnancy loss that they are not alone.

"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about," she continued. "I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."