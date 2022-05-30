An Elderly Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognizable on Set of New Netflix Movie

Watch : See Bradley Cooper as Castaway Cal in Helpsters - Exclusive

Bradley Cooper's new look is making us do a double-take.

On May 30, Netflix released set photos of the Hangover star, 47, fully transformed into his role as Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein for the upcoming film Maestro. In the images, Cooper is seen portraying the late esteemed musician in various stages of his life, using makeup to nail Bernstein during his elderly years.

Production on the Netflix film— which also features Carey Mulligan as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre—began earlier this month and it is slated to be released next year. Though Steven Spielberg was originally supposed to direct the biographical drama, Cooper told the critically acclaimed director that he was more interested in writing and directing Maestro than acting in it.

"I [told Spielberg], ‘I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?'" the Star Is Born actor told Variety in January.