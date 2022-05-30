Inside Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge's Engagement Party

Here comes the bride-to-be!
One month Sofia Richie announced her engagement to music executive Elliot Grainge, the 23-year-old model celebrated their upcoming nuptials in a romantic, floral-themed party. On May 30, Sofia shared photos from the private affair, which was attending by close friends and family—including sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden.
For the occasion, Sofia paired a white Bernadette dress adorned with flowers with platform heels. Meanwhile, her future husband coordinated with her look in a beige-colored suit and crisp white shirt.
The special gathering featured signature cocktails named after Sofia and Elliot, as well as a dinner on a patio complete with a pasta bar, charcuterie board and a two-tiered cake.
She wrote alongside the snaps on Instagram, "Obsessed w you @elliot."
Sofia and Elliot, who first went public with their relationship in April 2021, got engaged earlier this year during a trip to Hawaii. A previously told E! News that Sofia "had no idea" about Elliot's plans to propose and "was so surprised and taken back" when he got down on one knee right before a sunset dinner with family.
"They have been talking about getting engaged since they first started dating," the insider shared at the time. "And Sofia knew Elliot was the one."
And clearly, the couple are ready for their happily ever after! See photos from their engagement party below.