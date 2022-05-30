Inside Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge's Engagement Party

Watch : Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Here comes the bride-to-be!

One month Sofia Richie announced her engagement to music executive Elliot Grainge, the 23-year-old model celebrated their upcoming nuptials in a romantic, floral-themed party. On May 30, Sofia shared photos from the private affair, which was attending by close friends and family—including sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden.

For the occasion, Sofia paired a white Bernadette dress adorned with flowers with platform heels. Meanwhile, her future husband coordinated with her look in a beige-colored suit and crisp white shirt.

The special gathering featured signature cocktails named after Sofia and Elliot, as well as a dinner on a patio complete with a pasta bar, charcuterie board and a two-tiered cake.

She wrote alongside the snaps on Instagram, "Obsessed w you @elliot."

Sofia and Elliot, who first went public with their relationship in April 2021, got engaged earlier this year during a trip to Hawaii. A previously told E! News that Sofia "had no idea" about Elliot's plans to propose and "was so surprised and taken back" when he got down on one knee right before a sunset dinner with family.