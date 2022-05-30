Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap on E!'s New Show While You Were Streaming

Inside Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge's Engagement Party

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their recent engagement with a dinner party surrounded by friends and family, including Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. See photos from the romantic bash.

By Gabrielle Chung May 30, 2022 7:00 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Nicole Richie REACTS to Sofia Richie's Engagement!

Here comes the bride-to-be!

One month Sofia Richie announced her engagement to music executive Elliot Grainge, the 23-year-old model celebrated their upcoming nuptials in a romantic, floral-themed party. On May 30, Sofia shared photos from the private affair, which was attending by close friends and family—including sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden.

For the occasion, Sofia paired a white Bernadette dress adorned with flowers with platform heels. Meanwhile, her future husband coordinated with her look in a beige-colored suit and crisp white shirt.

The special gathering featured signature cocktails named after Sofia and Elliot, as well as a dinner on a patio complete with a pasta bar, charcuterie board and a two-tiered cake.

She wrote alongside the snaps on Instagram, "Obsessed w you @elliot."

Sofia and Elliot, who first went public with their relationship in April 2021, got engaged earlier this year during a trip to Hawaii. A previously told E! News that Sofia "had no idea" about Elliot's plans to propose and "was so surprised and taken back" when he got down on one knee right before a sunset dinner with family.

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

"They have been talking about getting engaged since they first started dating," the insider shared at the time. "And Sofia knew Elliot was the one."

And clearly, the couple are ready for their happily ever after! See photos from their engagement party below.

Instagram
Future Bride and Groom

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their engagement with an intimate dinner party. For the special occasion, the bride-to-be wore a floral dress by Bernadette.

Instagram
Family First

Guests at the intimate gathering included Sofia's brother Miles Richie, sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden. Joel's twin sibling, Benji Madden, was also in attendance.

Instagram
Dinner Time

The romantic bash featured al fresco dining.

Instagram
Cheers!

Sofia and Elliot had signature cocktails created in their honor.

Instagram
Just Desserts

A floral cake perfectly matched the party's garden theme.

Instagram
Silly Shenanigans

Sofia had a laugh during a candid moment with her husband-to-be.

Instagram
Group Shot

The couple posed for photos with family, including Elliot's half-sisters Alice Grainge and Betsy Grainge.

Instagram
The Happy Couple

Elliot held Sofia close in a tender moment.

Trending Stories

1

Master P Announces Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller

2

30 Secrets About Stranger Things Revealed

3

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA as Matching Blondes

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Master P Announces Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller

2

30 Secrets About Stranger Things Revealed

3

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA as Matching Blondes

4

Inside Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge's Engagement Party

5

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya Wade’s 15th Birthday