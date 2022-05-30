Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya Wade’s 15th Birthday With Epic Camp-Themed Party

Watch : Dwyane Wade's Daughter Walks First Red Carpet as Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating another year around the sun for their daughter Zaya Wade.

On May 29, the Cheaper by the Dozen actress shared a video on Instagram giving fans a sneak peek into "Camp Zaya" in honor of her 15th birthday celebration. "HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade," Gabrielle captioned the post. "We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives."

The video starts off by showing the layout of "Camp Zaya," which includes two large teepees, a tent, string lights and several chairs positioned around a fire pit. Viewers then get to see Zaya being serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by her older brother, Zaire Wade, before she blows out the candles on her birthday cake.

In another part of the video, Zaya playfully tries to get away from Zaire and their father as they try to throw her into the pool.