Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance in England Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp is spending some time across the pond as he awaits the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the stage at Jeff Beck's concert in Sheffield, England, on May 29 to perform their 2020 collaboration "Isolation," which is a remake of the 1970 John Lennon track. As seen in videos circulating online, Depp also joined Beck on his guitar for a cover of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing."

A source close to Depp, who founded the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, tells E! News that the 58-year-old was in town due to "previously scheduled work obligations."

Depp's surprise appearance came two days after closing arguments were delivered inside a Virginia courtroom in his ongoing legal battle with Heard, who he is suing for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she penned in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the essay.