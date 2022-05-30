See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA as Matching Blondes

Watch : Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Twinning Hair Color

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are proving that blondes do have more fun.

On May 29, the SKIMS CEO shared PDA-filled Instagram videos of herself and her boyfriend—who she began dating last fall—rocking matching platinum blonde ‘dos. In one clip, the Saturday Night Live alum shared a kiss with his girlfriend as she looked into the camera. In another, Pete, 28, stuck out his tongue while having his arm around Kim, 41, as she shared a kissy face.

Two days prior, Pete debuted his new platinum blonde tresses while appearing to be at a photoshoot with Kim, her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. The King of Staten Island actor was photographed outside an office in Calabasas while wearing a shower cap covering newly dyed hair. The Kardashians star was also photographed with him, wearing a nude SKIMS crop top and matching leggings.

Kim's post comes days after she and her 8-year-old daughter North West—who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West—traveled to Italy to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony.