Mel B Gets Sweet 47th Birthday Tributes From Her Fellow Spice Girls

The Spice Girls are celebrating all that joy can bring on Mel B's 47th birthday.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C (real name Melanie Chisholm) each took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish their beloved Scary Spice (born Melanie Brown) a happy birthday on May 29.

On her Instagram Story, Victoria shared a snapshot of her and Mel B hugging and wrote, "Happy Birthday @officialmelb Kisses!"

The heartwarming photo was taken during Mel B's celebratory dinner after she was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for her charitable work against domestic violence on May 4.

Emma also celebrated Mel B's special day by posting a collection of throwback photos of the pair together on Instagram.

"I get to call this strong, funny gorgeous woman one of my besties. How lucky am I," The Circle star boasted in her caption. "Love you darling, have the best day."