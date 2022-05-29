Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Are Engaged After She Proposed

Watch : Becca Kufrin Shares "The Bachelor" Engagement Predictions

That's how Bachelorettes do it!

Becca Kufrin, star of season 14 of the ABC dating show in 2018, is engaged to Thomas Jacobs, her boyfriend of about a year and her co-star from Bachelor in Paradise. And she proposed to him!

"In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!" Becca, 32, wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of engagement photos, which show her now-fiancé's new gold ring. The pics, taken by photographer Erica Jones, also feature the couple's two dogs.

She continued, "We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."