Dwayne Johnson Has an Adorable Tea Party With His Daughter—Who Still Doesn't Believe He's Maui

Nice try, Dad. Again.
On May 28, Dwayne Johnson offered fans another adorable glimpse at his life with his kids, sharing on Instagram a video of himself with his youngest daughter Tiana Gia Johnson, 4, enjoying a tea party with her stuffed bunny. The Rock also took the opportunity to give an update on where she stands regarding his exhaustive quest to make her believe he is in fact the voice of Maui in Disney's Moana: Tia is just not buying it.
"Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Dwayne wrote. "My 'why' becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will. And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA! She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock.'"
The actor's video is set to Amos Lee's 2006 song "Sweet Pea."
Dwayne, who also shares daughter Jasmine Johnson, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian and is also a dad to 20-year-old Simone Johnson (a WWE star like dad), has tried for years to convince Tiana that he played Maui. He often shares videos of her singing to her the character's signature song, "You're Welcome."
In April 2021, Dwayne wrote on Instagram that Tiana had just turned 3 and was "finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA."
In November 2020, Dwayne jokingly credited Tiana with helping to get the single "You're Welcome" certified four times platinum. Months earlier, Dwayne shared a video of himself singing "You're Welcome" to Tiana "for the 3,978th time."
"And baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy," he wrote at the time. "Wait ‘til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she'll believe that one. This kinda stuff makes my day."
Judging from his latest post, looks like he's made some progress!
See The Rock's cutest family photos over the years: