Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap on E!'s New Show While You Were Streaming

Dwayne Johnson Has an Adorable Tea Party With His Daughter—Who Still Doesn't Believe He's Maui

Girl dad Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared another sweet father-daughter video with his youngest and very skeptical child. See his adorable post and more of his cute family moments.

By Corinne Heller May 29, 2022 8:24 PMTags
Dwayne JohnsonCeleb KidsFunny
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's "Cursed" With 3 Girls

Nice try, Dad. Again.

On May 28, Dwayne Johnson offered fans another adorable glimpse at his life with his kids, sharing on Instagram a video of himself with his youngest daughter Tiana Gia Johnson, 4, enjoying a tea party with her stuffed bunny. The Rock also took the opportunity to give an update on where she stands regarding his exhaustive quest to make her believe he is in fact the voice of Maui in Disney's Moana: Tia is just not buying it.

"Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Dwayne wrote. "My 'why' becomes even more clear. She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will. And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA! She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock.'"

The actor's video is set to Amos Lee's 2006 song "Sweet Pea."

photos
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian: Romance Rewind

Dwayne, who also shares daughter Jasmine Johnson, 6, with wife Lauren Hashian and is also a dad to 20-year-old Simone Johnson (a WWE star like dad), has tried for years to convince Tiana that he played Maui. He often shares videos of her singing to her the character's signature song, "You're Welcome."

In April 2021, Dwayne wrote on Instagram that Tiana had just turned 3 and was "finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA."

In November 2020, Dwayne jokingly credited Tiana with helping to get the single "You're Welcome" certified four times platinum. Months earlier, Dwayne shared a video of himself singing "You're Welcome" to Tiana "for the 3,978th time."

"And baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy," he wrote at the time. "Wait ‘til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she'll believe that one. This kinda stuff makes my day."

Judging from his latest post, looks like he's made some progress!

See The Rock's cutest family photos over the years:

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

2

Aliana Mawla Denies Cheating Rumors Amid Liam Payne & Maya Henry Spilt

3

Cardi B Watches a Yacht Sink into the Ocean While on Vacay With Offset

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Tea Party

The Rock and daughter Tia enjoy a bunny tea party.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Go Fish

The Rock documented daughters Jasmine and Tiana Gia's first fishing trip in May 2021.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Play Time With Dad

Tiana, 2, plays with her dad and introduces him to "Pupples," her plush cat.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Happy New Year From the Spaghetti Fairy

The Rock's youngest daughter, Tiana (Tia) blames a magical being for a pasta spill over the New Year's weekend.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Christmas 2020

Dwayne and his little girl Tiana (Tia) watch The Lion King on Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Batting Practice

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.

Instagram
A Future Fierce Female

"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.

Instagram
Leaving a Legacy

"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Proud Papa

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tia for International Women's Day.

"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.

Instagram
Stuffed

"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.

Instagram
Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!

Instagram
Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Instagram
Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Instagram
Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Instagram
Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Instagram
Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Instagram
Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Instagram
Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Instagram
Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Instagram
Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Instagram
Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Instagram
Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Instagram
Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Plus-One

Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Instagram
View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

Instagram
Bear Hug

There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.

photos
View More Photos From Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Photos
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

2

Aliana Mawla Denies Cheating Rumors Amid Liam Payne & Maya Henry Spilt

3

Cardi B Watches a Yacht Sink into the Ocean While on Vacay With Offset

4

Elon Musk Shares Opinion on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Before Verdict

5

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look, Matching Kim Kardashian