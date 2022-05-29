RHOC Alum Jo De La Rosa Marries Taran Gray

Jo De La Rosa is officially a housewife.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum married fiancé Taran Gray on May 27 in an intimate backyard ceremony held in Los Angeles.
"The last single girl kiss," the bride wrote on Instagram along with a sweet video of couple from their big day.
The pair exchanged vows in front of friends and family in a scenic outdoor ceremony at Palos Verdes Estates followed by a reception held on the same property, People reports.
Several other RHOC alumni were in attendance including Jo's former co-star Jeana Keough plus Alexis Bellino and her fiancé Andy Bohn, as seen in a photo posted on Alexis' Instagram on May 28.
"Celebrating you @jodelarosaa," she captioned the snap, also adding a hashtag that read "wedding vibes."
Jo was one of the original stars of RHOC when the franchise debuted in 2006. The reality star, then the fiancé of Slade Smiley, was a main cast member in the first two seasons and appeared as a guest for two more.
Jo, 42, and Taran, 36, met on the dating app Hinge in June 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and dated virtually for three months before ever meeting in person.
"It really did feel like I was in a Love Is Blind episode because I was falling in love with this human over a screen," Jo told People. "I thought I was crazy. I was like, 'How am I having these feelings? I haven't even met this guy in person before!'"
She continued, "I think that time in the beginning really worked in our favor. We weren't blinded by the physical, as often happens when you first meet someone. We really got to know each other deeply on an emotional level, which made that physical connection when we did eventually meet all that more special."
The musical theater composer popped the question to Jo last summer. This marks the first marriage for both him and Jo, who, after her breakup from Slade, was engaged in 2015 to Mark Lovette, founder of media company Empire Digital.
Now that Jo and Taran are officially married, they plan on moving in together. They are also thinking about starting a family one day.
"We waited our whole lives to find one another," Jo told People. "This is only the beginning of our lifetime together."
