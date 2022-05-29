RHOC Alum Jo De La Rosa Marries Taran Gray

Watch : Kravis Legally Married, Cara Hypes Meg & Lori's Relationship Weight

Jo De La Rosa is officially a housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum married fiancé Taran Gray on May 27 in an intimate backyard ceremony held in Los Angeles.

"The last single girl kiss," the bride wrote on Instagram along with a sweet video of couple from their big day.

The pair exchanged vows in front of friends and family in a scenic outdoor ceremony at Palos Verdes Estates followed by a reception held on the same property, People reports.

Several other RHOC alumni were in attendance including Jo's former co-star Jeana Keough plus Alexis Bellino and her fiancé Andy Bohn, as seen in a photo posted on Alexis' Instagram on May 28.

"Celebrating you @jodelarosaa," she captioned the snap, also adding a hashtag that read "wedding vibes."

Jo was one of the original stars of RHOC when the franchise debuted in 2006. The reality star, then the fiancé of Slade Smiley, was a main cast member in the first two seasons and appeared as a guest for two more.