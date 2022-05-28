Justin Timberlake Sells His Entire Music Catalog in Deal Worth $100 Million

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake better put on his best suit and tie for this deal!

On May 26, it was announced that the singer, 41, has sold his entire song catalog—which includes Billboard chart-topping hits like "Cry Me A River," "Rock Your Body," "Not A Bad Thing" and "Señorita"—to Hipgnosis Song Management. The deal is reportedly worth $100 million, per The Wall Street Journal.

"I am excited to be partnering with [Hipgnosis founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis]," Justin said in a statement. "He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter."

In addition to his entire music catalog, Hipgnosis will also own Justin's copyright, ownership and the financial interests of the writer and publisher's share of the star's public performance income going forward.

With his sale, the singer—who recently starred opposite his wife Jessica Biel in the Hulu series Candy—joins a growing list of prominent musicians that have sold their catalogs within the last year.