Sofia Carson Shares Rare Video of Cameron Boyce on Late Co-Star's 23rd Birthday

Watch : Cameron Boyce's Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death

Gone but never forgotten.

On what would have been Cameron Boyce's 23rd birthday, Sofia Carson shared a sweet social media tribute to her late Descendants co-star.

"Our Angel. Forever, " she wrote on Instagram on May 28. "I adore you my Cam."

Along with the tender words, Sofia shared a rare video of Cameron playing and acoustic guitar and singing the lyrics, "just want to see how beautiful you are" from Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.'s 2017 song "Best Part." In another clip, the Disney star is seen in a back seat of a car as he smiles and waves to the camera.

Cameron died in July 2019 at the age 20.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," his family shared in a statement to E! News. "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."