See Stormi Webster in Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Aunt Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's POST-WEDDING Looks

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable bonding moment with her sisters and niece at her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy.

Over the past few days, the couple and their family members have been sharing never-before-seen photos from last weekend's lavish nuptials in Portofino on their Instagram pages. On May 28, Kylie Jenner posted a sweet new behind-the-scenes pic showing herself with her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, sister Kendall Jenner and the bride in a dressing room. Her little girl stares straight at the camera as she hugs her aunt, while the adults pucker up.

Kylie captioned the image, "A WIFE," adding a white heart emoji.

In the pic, the bride wears her white corseted Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, sans the custom-made elaborate veil she wore at the ceremony. Her sisters and Stormi sport floral dresses from the brand, which hosted the wedding and dressed the bridal party.