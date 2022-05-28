Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has twice as much to celebrate these days.
On May 27, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, announced on her Instagram page that she has been sober for one full year. The news comes two weeks after Kelly, who once battled alcoholism and drug abuse and has spent time in rehab before, shared that she is pregnant with her first child.
"What a difference a year can make!" the 37-year-old TV personality wrote in her latest post. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"
Mom Sharon shared Kelly's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "So proud of you @kellyosbourne."
Kelly, who is in a relationship with Sidney George Wilson, had shared on her Instagram Story in April 2021 that she had recently "relapsed" after more than three years of sobriety, but was "back on track."
She later told Extra that she had suffered a "nervous breakdown" at the end of the COVID-19 lockdown. "I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person," she said. "And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, 'Done, not doing this.'"
On a June 2021 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's family show Red Table Talk, Kelly said she "was introduced to alcohol" because she "came from an alcoholic family. Ozzy has been open about his own past substance abuse and has also sought treatment in rehab several times.
"I grew up with my father being extremely, if not probably the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life," she said about her rocker dad. "The alcohol was there. I moved to America, and I was 13. I was so foreign. I couldn't be more foreign. Very English. Most of the time people didn't understand what I was saying. I didn't really fit in anywhere, so I got really, really insecure."
Last October, on her 37th birthday, Kelly celebrated five months of sobriety following her 2021 relapse. "Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!"