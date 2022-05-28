Nina Dobrev Showcases Her Most Daring Look Yet at Cannes With Shaun White

Va-va-voom!
Nina Dobrev looked red hot alongside boyfriend Shaun White at the 28th annual amfAR Gala on May 26 during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
For the star-studded event, the 33-year-old commanded attention in a crimson Monot gown featuring an asymmetrical cut-out neckline and one long-sleeve with a built-in glove. She accessorized the daring dress with Messika jewelry, including a dazzling diamond choker and edgy ear-cuffs.
Shaun, 35, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tux.
Two days later, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the Paddock at Circuit de Monaco during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
The cute couple has recently been taking their love all over Europe. Earlier this month, Shaun and Nina—who went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020—walked their first red carpet together at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.
In April, the Olympic snowboarder and the actress were spotted out and about together in Thessaloniki, Greece, where Nina was filming the action-thriller The Bricklayer.
According to an insider, the pair have openly talked about their future together.
"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together," the source told E! News exclusively back in December. "It's very sweet."
Back in February, Nina proved she is Shaun's No. 1 fan when he competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. While The Vampire Diaries star wasn't able to make the trip due to COVID-19 protocols, she supported her boyfriend in thoughtful ways from afar.
"Her love and support's been incredible," Shaun exclusively told E! News during the games in February. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."
Although he went home from his fifth and final Olympics empty handed—placing 4th in his men's halfpipe final—Nina remained his biggest cheerleader.
"I'm in awe of you," she gushed in an emotional Instagram tribute to her boyfriend on Feb. 11. "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."
She added, "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time"
Keep scrolling to see more cute photos of Shaun and Nina on their road to romance together below.