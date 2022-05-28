Watch Now

Nina Dobrev Showcases Her Most Daring Look Yet at Cannes With Shaun White

Hot the on the heels of their red carpet debut earlier this month, Nina and Shaun White made a stylish appearance at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Va-va-voom!

Nina Dobrev looked red hot alongside boyfriend Shaun White at the 28th annual amfAR Gala on May 26 during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

For the star-studded event, the 33-year-old commanded attention in a crimson Monot gown featuring an asymmetrical cut-out neckline and one long-sleeve with a built-in glove. She accessorized the daring dress with Messika jewelry, including a dazzling diamond choker and edgy ear-cuffs. 

Shaun, 35, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tux.

Two days later, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the Paddock at Circuit de Monaco during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

The cute couple has recently been taking their love all over Europe. Earlier this month, Shaun and Nina—who went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020—walked their first red carpet together at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.

In April, the Olympic snowboarder and the actress were spotted out and about together in Thessaloniki, Greece, where Nina was filming the action-thriller The Bricklayer.

According to an insider, the pair have openly talked about their future together.

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together," the source told E! News exclusively back in December. "It's very sweet."

Back in February, Nina proved she is Shaun's No. 1 fan when he competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. While The Vampire Diaries star wasn't able to make the trip due to COVID-19 protocols, she supported her boyfriend in thoughtful ways from afar.

"Her love and support's been incredible," Shaun exclusively told E! News during the games in February. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."

Although he went home from his fifth and final Olympics empty handed—placing 4th in his men's halfpipe final—Nina remained his biggest cheerleader.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"I'm in awe of you," she gushed in an emotional Instagram tribute to her boyfriend on Feb. 11. "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily." 

She added, "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time"

Keep scrolling to see more cute photos of Shaun and Nina on their road to romance together below. 

Instagram
January 2020: Happy New Year...

Dobrev and White hit it off after they partied together with friends, including her Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice Accola King, at the opening of the Bellagio Resort & Casino's new supper club The Mayfair in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

A year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dobrev would share this photo of her and White at the bash, as well as a video of him lifting her up Dirty Dancing-style only to have them both topple into the snow. She wrote, "How we thought 2020 would go...how it actually went."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
March 2020: Romantic Bike Ride

Dobrev and White spark romance rumors after they are spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif. A source tells E! News that the two began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together, adding that things "really accelerated" between the two after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"After spending weeks together during quarantine," the source says, "Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

Nina Dobrev / Instagram
May 2020: Snip Snip

The two make their relationship Instagram official when both share a photo of the actress trimming White's red hair. Most hair salons closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Under her post, Dobrev writes, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

Instagram / Shaun White
November 2020: Happy Thanksgiving

Dobrev and White celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, as seen in photos he posts on Instagram.

Instagram / Shaun White
December 2020: Road Trip!

Judging from their Instagrams, Dobrev and White vacationed together in the Zion National Park area in Utah twice in 2020, in May and in December.

Instagram
December 2020: Happy Holidays

The two spend the holidays together in December.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram
December 2020: "So In Love"

Just before New Year's Eve, another source tells E! News that the two "are genuinely so in love."

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Instagram
January 2021: Happy Birthday, Nina... Again!

Dobrev celebrates a "redo" of her 31st birthday on her 32rd as White pays tribute to her with photos of the two sporting these looks.

Instagram
October 2021: Check Mate

Alonside pal Adam DeVine, the couple dressed up as character from The Queen's Gambit for Halloween with Shaun going as as the iconic Beth Harmon and Nina channelling U.S. chess champion, Benny Watts.

Instagram
January 2022: Snow Bunnies

Nina hit the slopes with her pro snowboarder love at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

Pixster
February 2022: Wigging Out

Following Shaun's final Olympic appearance at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, Nina and friends celebrated the athlete's retirement at a party which included a Pixster photo booth where they all donned red wigs, similar to Shaun's  signature 'do from his early days.

Backgrid
April 2022: Flirty Festival

Shaun couldn't keep keep his hands off Nina during the last day of the second weekend of Coachella in Indio, Calif.

karabatsispavlos / BACKGRID
April 2022: Meet Me In Greece

Nina and Shaun found some time to take in the site of Athens, while Nina took a break from filming the action-thriller The Bricklayer in Thessaloniki, Greece.

James Veysey/Shutterstock
May 2022: Red Carpet Debut

The couple finally went red carpet official at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London.

Instagram
May 2022: Red Hot Romance

Alongside her tux-clad boyfriend, Nina sizzled in a red Monot gown at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
May 2022: Hearts Racing

The couple watched the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco ahead of the big race at Circuit de Monaco.

