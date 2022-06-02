18 Father's Day Gifts Under $20 Your Dad Wants and Needs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for dad doesn't have to be expensive!
With Father's Day quickly approaching, many are scrambling to find the perfect gift for the father figure in their life. And while many dads say they "don't need anything" for the holiday, kids are still left wondering what they can get to impress pops.
As it turns out, there are plenty of thoughtful, creative gifts out there that are less than $20. And the best part? Dad will actually want to use them.
From Pair of Thieves supersoft tees and Yeti tumblers to a Philips Norelco nose trimmer and HoMedics foot spa, we may have just found your dad's next great gift for less than a $20 bill.
Mens Baseball Socks
Take me out to ballgame in style! No matter what baseball team your dad roots for, you'll likely find a pair of stylish, durable and cozy Stance socks that show off his hometown pride.
Pima Flex Boxer Brief
You don't need to ask pops, but chances are he needs to freshen up in the underwear department. 2(X)IST has a wide variety of briefs, trunks, boxers are more for the man in your life. The Pima Flex Stretch Boxer Brief is the ultimate in performance meets self-indulgence.
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Dad's still washing his hands all the time, right? If so, keep them moisturized with one of Kiehl's top-selling products of all time. This deeply hydrating hand cream is perfect for active, dry hands.
HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa with Heat
After a long day of work, let dad rest and relax with HoMedics' foot spa. Bubble massage teams with heat maintenance and raised nodes for an invigorating-yet-gentle experience before bed.
Mutual Weave Short Sleeve Pocket Polo Shirt
Upgrade your dad's casual look with Mutual Weave men's clothing only at JCPenney. This short sleeve pocket polo shirt will become dad's new go-to. Plus, with such an affordable price, you may want to buy more than one.
Mandalorian PopGrip
It's 2022—Everyone including dad needs a popgrip behind their cell phone. Be faithful to The Way of the Mandalorians with this cool PopGrip that portraits the helmet of Mando, one of the newest favorite characters of the Star Wars universe.
YETI Rambler 10 Oz. Tumbler
Start your morning good to go with just enough coffee for just about anywhere. This tumbler fits in most cupholders and promises to keep hot beverages hot and cold drinks cold. Plus, it comes in an assortment of colors to match dad's personality. Trust us, if it's YETI, dad will love.
Slick Gorilla Sea Salt Spray
The most followed men's hair care brand on TikTok has a hydrating hair product that men can't get enough of. The sea salt spray gives your hair the tousled beach look while also helping condition both the hair and scalp. Don't leave home without some spray in the hair.
G.I.L.I. Toiletry Bag with Clear Travel Pouch
Today's Jill Martin created a well-organized toiletry bag designed to be leak-resistant and water-repellent. As a result, it's easy to toss into a bigger suitcase without a second thought. Guys can pack all their neccessities in style for their next summer trip.
Concealer Tool
Makeup for guys? Yes, it's a growing business and Stryx is ahead of the game. After being featured on Shark Tank, this company is reminding men that it's okay if you have a cut from shaving, surprise red spot or other blemish on your skin. This concealer can have you stepping out in confidence.
Superfit Briefs—Pride
Celebrate Pride Month and Father's Day with these superfit briefs. Pair of Thieves' Pride Collection continues to support the Trevor Project. In fact, the company is proud to have already donated $100,000 this year alone.
Anker Wireless Charger
Be honest: Does your dad always lose his charger at the most random times? If so, help him out with this charger than has more than 57,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. One user may have summed it up best when they wrote, "So much better than plugging in a charger."
Remington Battery-Operated Foil Travel Shaver
Wherever he goes, make sure this shaver is packed! Remington's affordable item packs powerful shaving performance into a compact shaver. Surgical steel blades are housed beneath two foils to deliver a smooth shave in no time.
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
We get it, self-tanning can be a bit overwhelming. But with shirts off and swimsuits on this summer, make sure dad has some natural color to him. We trust St. Tropez with their bronzing mousse to give dad that healthy-looking tan that lasts.
Poo-Pourri Shoe Odor Eliminator Spray
What's that smell? It could just be dad's smelly sneakers. Instead of shoving them in athletic bags, hiding them in closets or using chemicals that smell equally horrible, try Poo~Pourri shoe odor eliminator. A little spray goes a long way with up to 100 uses per bottle.
Truff Original Hot Sauce
Oprah Winfrey put it on her favorite things list and more than 20,000 foodies gave it 5-stars reviews on Amazon. Just trust us when we say you'll want to spice up your pallet with Truff's hot sauce curated with a blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices.
Supersoft Crew Neck Tee
Never underestimate a classic white t-shirt. Pair of Thieves supersoft tees are made from the perfect blend of cotton (60%), viscose (36%) and spandex (4%) with 4-way stretch. Plus, they're tagless for no unnecessary itch.
Philips Norelco Nose Trimmer 5000
Does this even need an explanation? Every guy deserves a quality nose trimmer and Philips Norelco is here to help. This product helps for nose, ears and eyebrows plus has more than 7,000 5-star ratings online. Thank us later.
