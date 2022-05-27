Euphoria's Dominic Fike Booed Onstage Over Comments About Amber Heard

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.
Dominic Fike has found himself in hot water after giving his "unpopular opinion" about Amber Heard.
In a video circulating on social media, the Euphoria star shared his candid thoughts on the Aquaman actress—who is currently in the midst of a defamation trial brought against by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp—while performing at Northwestern University on May 21.
"Yo, so I'm just gonna come straight out and say it," Dominic began. "Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude."
The "3 Nights" singer continued, "I know it's not a popular opinion and it's not the focus at the moment, dude, but I've been having these visions of her just beating me up—I think it's hot."
In the clip, members of the audience were heard booing and gasping in response to Dominic's statements.
Since Dominic's show, the video of his comments has spread across social media, with many Twitter users sharing their thoughts on the 26-year-old musician's controversial words.
"Oh NO… NO THIS IS NOT IT," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "what was the thought process behind this…?"
In the $50 million defamation trial, Johnny is suing Amber for a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. In the piece, Amber labeled herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though she did not use Johnny's name in the op-ed, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his legal team claimed in court documents that Amber concocted her story in the hopes of generating "positive publicity" and to "advance her career."
In response, Amber is countersuing Johnny for $100 million in damages.
During the month-long trial, Amber alleged that she was abused by Johnny throughout their relationship. Meanwhile, the actor took the stand and denied claims of striking his ex. Their respective attorneys gave their closing arguments on May 27.
Dominic is not the only public figure who has found themselves facing backlash for off-the-cuff comments about the defamation trial. Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on May 1 to issue an apology video after she called the trial "one layer of crazy" and "a seven-layer dip of insanity" while hosting The Drew Barrymore Show.
"It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard," Drew said. "And for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."
E! News has reached to Dominic's rep and has not heard back.