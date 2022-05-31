Relive Caroline Stanbury’s Best Ladies of London Moments Ahead of RHODubai's Premiere

Watch : "Ladies of London" Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Beauty Tricks

Caroline Stanbury is returning to the small screen, meaning all is right in the world.

We first met the one-time stylist on Bravo's Ladies of London, a sadly short-lived series that centered on the lives of several elite British socialites. The show wrapped after its third season in 2017, and since then, we've had to keep up with Caroline solely through social media.

Thankfully, she's back and seemingly better than ever. Caroline, now 46, is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai—Bravo's first international series in the franchise—set to premiere June 1 (with a supersized episode nonetheless!).

Currenty a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead, Caroline will introduce viewers to her new husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. (She divorced Cem Habib, her husband whom she shares three children with, in Dec. 2021.)

But while she may have found happiness in Dubai with Segio, at 27, he's nearly 20 years her junior. And marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.