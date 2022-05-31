Stranger Things: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Vecna

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: Hawkins Goes HORROR

We don't know what's scarier: the monsters themselves or watching them being made.

From The Mind Flayer to Demogorgon and the newest horrifying addition, Vecna, Stranger Things is filled to the brim with creatures scary enough to even make adults want to check under their beds for monsters.

But how do these monsters make their way onto our small screens? Well, in an exclusive interview with E! News' While You Were Streaming, we chatted with Barrie Gower, the prosthetics designer on the Netflix series to answer all of your burning questions.

Gower, who runs a special effects makeup company with his wife, was tasked with creating this season's scariest monster: Vecna.

"Rather than just creating a rubber monster suit, something he'd just slip on, we decided that we wanted to make it all his prosthetic appliances," Gower explained. "It would all be completely added to his skin, glued with medical adhesive so everything was very slim fitting and form fitting."

And how many pieces were there? "About 2425 appliances in total," according to Gower.

Each piece was put on to Jamie Campbell Bower, who stars as Vecna. Gower noted that "the first application from start to finish gluing it all over his body [took] eight and a half hours."