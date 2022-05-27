Erika Jayne Drops a Bombshell Claim About Tom Girardi's Legal Woes on RHOBH

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

Erika Jayne is opening up about the legal battle being waged against her and estranged husband Tom Girardi like never before.

Bravo Insider recently shared a sneak peek of the June 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during which Erika reflects on the past year of her life. She's at Kyle Richards' La Quinta home—the same place the ladies first discovered that Tom and his law firm were being accused of fraud and embezzlement during RHOBH season 11—along with Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna.

"When I was here a year ago, it was so crushing," Erika says in the preview, "and I'm so glad that we've moved past all our s--t."

Owning up to all the times she snapped at her co-stars, Erika adds, "I'd also like to thank you all for accepting me for the wild animal that I was. I was so backed into a f--king corner every day."