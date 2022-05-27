Michelle Williams Showcases Baby Bump at Cannes After Announcing Pregnancy

Watch : Michelle Williams Is PREGNANT With Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams had a special plus-one with her at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

On May 27, the actress—who is married to Hamilton director Thomas Kail—showed off her growing baby bump as she hit the red carpet at the French movie event for the premiere of her new film, Showing Up. Michelle, 41, wore a lacy black-and-white Chanel Haute Couture long dress. She paired the look with matching Chanel ballet flats and a diamond necklace.

Michelle's appearance comes about two weeks after she announced that she was expecting her third child. She and Thomas welcomed a son, Hart, in 2020. The Venom actress is also mom to daughter Matilda, 16, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger.

"It's totally joyous," Michelle, who is due this fall, told Variety May 10. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."