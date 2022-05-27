Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Trip to the Golf Course Is Tee-rificly Hilarious

Nikki Glaser is not a good golfer—no ifs, ands, or putts about it.
That's not going to stop her from enjoying a nice day at the driving range, though. The comedian is doing exactly that in this sneak peek of Sunday's all-new Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, along with her roommate, Andrew Collin, and longtime friend, Kerstin.
Andrew is apparently the one with an actual penchant for golf, though he jokes in a confessional that the main reason he enjoys it is because "it keeps me away" from Nikki.
"It does drive a wedge between us," she responds, kicking off a pun war.
"I often feel sand trapped with you," Andrew says, to which Nikki fires back, "At least I have drive."
But it's Andrew who gets the last word: "You're just a hole I don't want to get in."
With that out of their system, we return to the driving range, where Nikki is preparing to take a few swings. After she wiggles around in an effort to "get loose," she steps up, corrects her form, takes a deep breath...and misses the ball.
Nikki does eventually make contact, but that somehow leads to a ball landing on a nearby roof.
Needless to say, she's over it. As the comedian puts it in a confessional, "Whiffing a golf ball or it going off to the side is one of the worst feelings in the world."
