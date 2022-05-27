Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'s Trip to the Golf Course Is Tee-rificly Hilarious

Watch Now

By Allison Crist May 27, 2022 8:11 PMTags
Watch: Nikki Glaser's Golf Skills Are PURE COMEDY

Nikki Glaser is not a good golfer—no ifs, ands, or putts about it. 

That's not going to stop her from enjoying a nice day at the driving range, though. The comedian is doing exactly that in this sneak peek of Sunday's all-new Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, along with her roommate, Andrew Collin, and longtime friend, Kerstin.

Andrew is apparently the one with an actual penchant for golf, though he jokes in a confessional that the main reason he enjoys it is because "it keeps me away" from Nikki. 

"It does drive a wedge between us," she responds, kicking off a pun war. 

"I often feel sand trapped with you," Andrew says, to which Nikki fires back, "At least I have drive."

But it's Andrew who gets the last word: "You're just a hole I don't want to get in."

With that out of their system, we return to the driving range, where Nikki is preparing to take a few swings. After she wiggles around in an effort to "get loose," she steps up, corrects her form, takes a deep breath...and misses the ball. 

Nikki does eventually make contact, but that somehow leads to a ball landing on a nearby roof. 

Needless to say, she's over it. As the comedian puts it in a confessional, "Whiffing a golf ball or it going off to the side is one of the worst feelings in the world."

Watch her attempts for yourself in the above sneak peek clip.

Watch a new episode of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!.

