Laverne Cox Shares What Her Very Barbie Birthday Means to Her

Watch : Laverne Cox Designs 1st Transgender Barbie Doll With Mattel

Laverne Cox was a Barbie girl in a Barbie world for her 50th birthday.

The Inventing Anna star celebrated her 50th birthday with a Barbie-themed bash at the Moxy Times Square Hotel in New York on May 26. The same day, Mattel debuted a new Barbie made in Cox's likeness. That also makes the birthday girl the first-ever transgender person to have a Barbie modeled after them.

"It's a moment," Cox exclusively told E! News at the party. "It's not every day that you have a Barbie made in your image. It's not every day you turn 50, let's celebrate."

The festivities—planned by Marcy Blum—were full of chic doll décor, including real-life "Ken dolls" and a tall Barbie cake with Cox's new plastic twin as the topper.

The Live from E! Host dazzled guests in a custom look by Garo Sparo. Her red leather bustier dress featured a crimson tulle skirt, matching the one worn by her Barbie.