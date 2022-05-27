Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Finale Reveals Jackson and April Romantic Reunion

Watch : Sarah Drew Talks Returning to Grey's Anatomy for 400th Episode

Japril is back, baby!

The May 26 season finale of Grey's Anatomy was filled with enough drama and upheaval to make even the best surgeon's head spin, but it left fans with at least one lasting piece of good news: Jackson and April have rekindled their romance.

We knew that Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) would be returning for the big episode, but we didn't know the state of their relationship. When we last saw Japril in season 17, they had moved to Boston so Jackson could run the Catherine Fox Foundation and April could be close to their daughter, though they remained separated.

After Jackson returned in an attempt to save the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's teaching program, he and April shared an elevator kiss in the finale's fleeting moments—and we finally got the answer. We believe in love again!

Despite our sheer relief that Jackson and April have made it work in Beantown, it's best not to get too excited about seeing them around moving forward—at least not full-time.