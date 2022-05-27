Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial: All the Highlights From Closing Arguments

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is just about to head to the jury.

On May 27, attorneys for both parties presented closing arguments in a Virginia courtroom.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez pointed out to the jury that it was exactly six years ago that Heard filed for a protective order against the Pirates of the Caribbean star, revealing her domestic abuse allegations to the public for the first time.

"Today, on May 27, 2022, exactly six years later we ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies," Vasquez said. "What is at stake in this trial is a man's good name. Even more, what is at stake at this trial is a man's life, the life that he lost when he was accused of a heinous crime." (For more shocking revelations from the trial, click here.)

During her arguments, Vasquez called Heard the abuser and accused the Aquaman actress of lying about injuries and photos of alleged abuse at the hands of Depp.