Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap on E!'s New Show While You Were Streaming

James Corden Helped Harry Styles Create A "Daylight" Music Video and It Is Golden

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry Styles created a music video for his song “Daylight”, from his new album, Harry's House. Watch it here!

By Jillian Fabiano May 27, 2022 5:41 PMTags
TVOne DirectionCelebritiesHarry StylesJames Corden
Watch: Olivia Wilde Subtly Supports BF Harry Styles' New Album

Some lucky fans' apartment just turned into Harry's House!

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show promoting his new album, Harry Styles took to the streets of Brooklyn, New York, along with host James Corden to find an apartment to film a music video for his new song "Daylight."

But with three hours, a budget of $300 and no location, it seems like an impossible task, right? Wrong. Nothing can stand in the way of this world-renowned pop star. Oh, or Harry either.

Harry and James knock on a few doors and ask if they can film inside their apartment. But after a few "no's," James says to Harry, "I thought this would be easier Harry, I've got to be honest. I thought your face would open a lot of doors."

Finally, a group of four girls (very happily) agree to let the duo transform their space into a production room.

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Italy Vacation

With some creative lighting, a fan, party decorations, New York pizza and a green morph suit, of course, James and Harry hilariously create a unique music video for "Daylight".

Trending Stories

1

How MGK Pranked Pete Davidson With An Invite to Sandra Bullock's Party

2

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial: All the Closing Arguments Highlights

3

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

Harry's House, which was released on May 20, is the 28-year-old's third solo album, following 2019's Fine Line and 2017's Harry Styles

The former One Direction star previously released Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M. along with his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

Watch the full segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden above.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

How MGK Pranked Pete Davidson With An Invite to Sandra Bullock's Party

2

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial: All the Closing Arguments Highlights

3

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

4

Zach and Tori Roloff Share Newborn Son's Achondroplasia Diagnosis

5

Ruby Barker Shares Mental Health Battle and Hospitalization