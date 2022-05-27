James Corden Helped Harry Styles Create A "Daylight" Music Video and It Is Golden

Some lucky fans' apartment just turned into Harry's House!
During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show promoting his new album, Harry Styles took to the streets of Brooklyn, New York, along with host James Corden to find an apartment to film a music video for his new song "Daylight."
But with three hours, a budget of $300 and no location, it seems like an impossible task, right? Wrong. Nothing can stand in the way of this world-renowned pop star. Oh, or Harry either.
Harry and James knock on a few doors and ask if they can film inside their apartment. But after a few "no's," James says to Harry, "I thought this would be easier Harry, I've got to be honest. I thought your face would open a lot of doors."
Finally, a group of four girls (very happily) agree to let the duo transform their space into a production room.
With some creative lighting, a fan, party decorations, New York pizza and a green morph suit, of course, James and Harry hilariously create a unique music video for "Daylight".
Harry's House, which was released on May 20, is the 28-year-old's third solo album, following 2019's Fine Line and 2017's Harry Styles.
The former One Direction star previously released Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M. along with his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.
Watch the full segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden above.