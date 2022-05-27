Watch Now

Ed Sheeran Releases Sweet New Song After Birth of Newborn Daughter

Following the birth of his and Cherry Seaborn's second child, Ed Sheeran dropped a new version of his = album, which contains a track called "Welcome to the World."

Watch: Ed Sheeran Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran seems to have "welcomed" his new daughter with music.

On May 27, the singer released a Tour Edition of his 2021 album =, which includes nine new tracks. Among them are four previously unreleased songs, including "Welcome to the World."

While Sheeran, 31, has not revealed the inspiration for the new song, the record was released a little over a week after he announced on Instagram that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed "another beautiful baby girl," who joins their 21-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The new song's lyrics include, "Welcome to the world / Through all the pain, you're a diamond in the dirt / Don't let them change you, words are only words / Just like I loved you / And yes, you were the first / Brought a new beginning, bright and unreserved / A beautiful red flower in the earth / Will grow, and I know."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's Road to Baby

On the chorus. Ed sings: "And ooh, I know that everything's changing / Ooh, and I don't wanna miss a thing / Ooh, I know that life won't ever be the same / And this love won't ever go away."

JMEnternational/Getty Images

At the end of "Welcome to the World," Sheeran and his wife are heard talking to each other. "You got a kick?" he asks her, and she responds, "It just kicked." The two then laugh together.

Sheeran and his wife of two years, who are notoriously private, have not revealed the name of their second daughter.

"We are both so in love with her," he wrote in his message, "and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

