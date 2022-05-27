This Red Hot Chili Peppers Member Has a Surprise Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Watch : Ewan McGregor REACTS to Obi-Wan "Hello There" Going Viral

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Star Wars fans "Can't Stop" talking about Flea's red hot cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the first two episodes of the Star Wars series, which premiered May 26 on Disney+, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist made a surprise appearance as a bounty hunter, who kidnaps young Leia Skywalker (Vivien Lyra Blair) from her home on Alderaan. He plays the leader of a ragtag group, hired by the Third Sister Reva Severand (Moses Ingram).

Following the abduction, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is asked by Leia's adopted father, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), to go after the kidnappers—but this is exactly what Reva wanted. She knew that Bail would ask an old friend for help and that Obi-Wan would be unable to say no to saving the little girl.

The thing is, Reva doesn't know that Leia is actually the daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).