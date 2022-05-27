This Red Hot Chili Peppers Member Has a Surprise Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Watch Now

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea showed up as a bounty hunter in Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes, in which Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master saves Leia Skywalker.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Star Wars fans "Can't Stop" talking about Flea's red hot cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the first two episodes of the Star Wars series, which premiered May 26 on Disney+, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist made a surprise appearance as a bounty hunter, who kidnaps young Leia Skywalker (Vivien Lyra Blair) from her home on Alderaan. He plays the leader of a ragtag group, hired by the Third Sister Reva Severand (Moses Ingram). 

Following the abduction, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is asked by Leia's adopted father, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), to go after the kidnappers—but this is exactly what Reva wanted. She knew that Bail would ask an old friend for help and that Obi-Wan would be unable to say no to saving the little girl.

The thing is, Reva doesn't know that Leia is actually the daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). 

Nonetheless, Reva's plan works and Obi-Wan pursues the little girl, who is feisty and strong like her predecessor Carrie Fisher's adult version of Leia. So, Obi-Wan falls into the trap and is beaten by Flea, who sneers, "I didn't know Jedi could bleed."

Obi-Wan and Leia eventually get away, thanks to Kumail Nanjiani's Haja, who lends a helping hand. He gives them access to a ship and distracts Reva, who is following the duo. 

Obi-Wan and Leia ultimately make it away unscathed from the encounter. 

As for Flea, this isn't his first foray into acting. The 59-year-old rocker has appeared in such films as Queen & Slim and My Own Private Idaho.

Obi-Wan Kenobi streams Thursdays on Disney+.

