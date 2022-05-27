Miranda Cosgrove Has the Best Reaction to Viral "Cuss a Little" TikTok

Watch : Miranda Cosgrove Gushes Over Harry Styles Cameo on "iCarly" Reunion

Miranda Cosgrove is just as amused as most of you about the viral TikTok challenge she inspired.

In August 2020, the iCarly star admitted on her friend Whitney Cummings' Good For You podcast that she does "cuss a little" and shared her favorite curse word ("f--k"), which spurred laughter. Since then, scores of TikTokers have posted videos of themselves dancing to a remix of the lively soundbite. Celebs such as JoJo Siwa, Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner, Lizzo and Cosgrove's co-star Josh Peck have also parodied the podcast clip.

"I mean, I hope I didn't mess up anyone's childhood," Cosgrove, 29, told People in an interview published May 26. "It's just so funny how the internet works. Like, you never know what's going to catch on or what's going to happen."

In April, Cosgrove joined in the fun herself, appearing with her iCarly revival co-star Amanda Cerny in their own TikTok parody of the podcast soundbite.