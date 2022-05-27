One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty Marries The Royals Alum Alexandra Park

Watch : Alexandra Park Opens Up About Engagement to James Lafferty

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have officially tied the knot.

The One Tree Hill star, 36, wed the Royals alum, 33, in Oahu, Hawaii, according to US Weekly. On May 26, Hatty Preston, who also starred in The Royals, shared photos from the ceremony, including a photo of the bride dancing in her lace wedding gown. "Our Parky got Lafferty'd," Preston captioned the post, which has since been deleted. "These are the official wedding photos by Mario Testino."

Neither Lafferty nor Park have shared photos from their nuptials on social media. E! News has reached out to their reps and has not yet heard back.

The couple first met in 2015 when Lafferty directed a season two episode of The Royals. In 2018, Lafferty and the Australian actress seemingly debuted their romance after she shared a photo of herself alongside him and his One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti on Instagram. Two years later, the pair announced they were engaged.