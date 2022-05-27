Grown-ish Star Yara Shahidi Celebrates Graduating From Harvard

Watch : "Black-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Is "So Ready" for College

Watch out world she's a graduate now.

On May 26, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi celebrated receiving her degree from Harvard by sharing a picture of herself in her cap and gown on Instagram, writing, "Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate. #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022."

Several stars acknowledged Yara's massive milestone in the comment section of her post, including her Grown-ish costar Diggy Simmons, who wrote, "Let's gooooo !!!"

LaLa Anthony also commented, "Amazing!! Congrats!!! So proud of u," while Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille wrote, "Congratulations Queen!!!! I'm so proud like we are related. You make us all so proud."

Yara, 22, was accepted into Harvard in 2017 but took a gap year before beginning her studies in the school's Social Studies & African American departments, with a concentration on "Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape," according to Vogue. And to meet her graduation requirements, the actress wrote a 136-page thesis paper titled "I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter."