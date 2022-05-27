Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Score $145 Good American Shorts for $13 & More Incredible Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's Memorial Day weekend, which means there's no shortage of incredible sales to shop. Whether you're in the mood to update your closet for summer or you want to refresh your space with some brand new furniture and decor, you're bound to find a great deal on something you absolutely love this weekend. If you want to score the absolute best deals on all things fashion, home and beauty, we've got the one Memorial Day weekend sale you definitely don't want to miss.
The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is on now, and clearance styles are on sale for an additional 25% off. With the additional discount, you can score some seriously jaw-dropping deals on brands you love. We're talking Good American finds for under $20, like these comfy side slit pants (originally $129) for just $19 or these $145 Bombshell shorts for $13.
Premium denim brands are also deeply discounted right now, and you can snag these $225 Frame jeans for just $45 or these Rag & Bone ankle skinny jeans for $37.
With prices this good, you can bet things are going to sell out super fast. Be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale before something you love is gone. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale
Madewell The Simple Leather Crossbody Bag
Madewell's simple leather crossbody bag was designed to be the bag you wear wherever you go. It comes in three highly versatile colors like the Afterglow Red seen here. It's originally $98, but it's on sale today for $34.
Superga Cotu Sneakers
Now's your chance to score a pair of classic Superga Cotu sneakers for just $25. A deal like that is way too good to pass up.
Good American Bombshell High Waist Shorts - Plus
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is known for having the absolute best deals on wardrobe must-haves. Right now, you can snag the Good American Bombshell High Waist Shorts, originally $145, for just $13. Amazing!
Velvet Torch Tank Midi Rib Dress
Can't go wrong with a little black dress, and this versatile midi rib dress from Velvet Torch is on sale today for just $9.
Rag & Bone Addison Carryall Tote Bag
Carry everything you need for the day ahead in this carryall tote from Rag & Bone. It's originally $95, but it's on sale today for $30.
Koolabburra By Ugg Yosha Knit Slip-On Sneaker
If you'll be traveling this summer, you'll want a pair of comfy shoes that can last you all day. These cozy and sleek slip-on sneakers from Koolabburra By Ugg are a great option. They come in three colors and they're on sale for $56.
Kate Spade Feldon Flip Flop Sandal
Upgrade your flip flops with these chic ones from Kate Spade. They're originally $48, but you can snag a pair for just $17.
Rachel Roy Soft Cup Longline Bra Set
This lovely bra and panty set from Rachel Roy comes in three colors including pink and black. It's originally $42, but you can get the pink set for $11.
Seychelles Low Key Slide Sandal
These low key slides are a summer staple, and they come in a ton of fun colors for the season. They're originally $99, but you can snag a pair for as low as $28.
Madewell Summer Ryder Cardigan
This lightweight cardigan from Madewell was made to be "like your favorite sweater outfitted for warmer weather." There are four colors to choose from and they're on sale for $20.
Lovestitch Printed Gauze Maxi Dress
This easy breezy maxi dress from Lovestitch is just waiting to be worn on vacation. It's originally $40, but you can get it today for just $22.
If you prefer solid colors, their shopper-fave maxi dresses that come in a wide variety of colors are on sale for as low as $18.
BaubleBar Los Angeles Lakers Logo Hoop Earrings
Whether you're a Laker fan or know someone who is, these glam hoop earrings from BaubleBar are a must-have for your jewelry box. Right now, they're on sale for just $13.
If you're a fan of another team, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale has other options available including necklaces and other earring styles for cheap.
Rachel Roy Longline Bra Lingerie Set
Want a lingerie set that's sure to wow? This set from Rachel Roy comes in three colors, and is on sale now for just $14.
Rag & Bone Cate Zip Cuff Ankle Skinny Jeans
Not only can you snag a pair of trendy jeans for wallet-friendly prices, you can try a pair of premium jeans as well! Right now, these ankle skinny jeans from Rag & Bone are on sale for just $37.
Steve Madden Scope Pointed Toe Western Cowboy Bootie
These super cute cowboy booties from Steven Madden come in black and white. They're originally $160, but are on sale now for $56.
Good American Good '90s Bermuda Shorts
Looking to stock up on shorts for the summer? These ‘90s-inspired Bermuda shorts by Good American are also on sale right now for $45.
Good American 90s High Waist Relaxed Jeans
These vintage-inspired Good American jeans are trendy, flattering and designed for your comfort. They're originally $155, but you can add these to your wardrobe for around $40. Don't pass this deal up.
Nordstrom Recycled Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This luxe faux fur throw is originally $49, but it's on sale right now for $9. It's currently available in pink and ivory, and one recent reviewer wrote it's a soft cozy blanket that's better than expected.
Good American Palazzo Side Slit Pants
Nordstrom Rack shoppers love these "amazing" and "very soft" palazzo pants by Good American. They're perfect for travel days or lounging around the house. Right now, they're also on sale for just $19! It's a must-buy now.
Modern Threads 4-Piece Stone Wash Quilt Set
In the market for new beddings? This 4-piece textured quilt set from Modern Threads is definitely worth a look. Each set comes with one quilt, two shams and one decorative pillow. It's originally $170 but it's on sale today for $65.
Z by Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
You're always going to find use for a pair of leggings and these top-rated leggings from Z by Zella are on sale right now for as low as $10.
