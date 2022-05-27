Alec Baldwin’s Mom, Hailey Bieber’s Grandmother, Dies at 92: See the Family’s Tributes

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Baldwin family is mourning the loss of Carol M. Baldwin.

In an Instagram post shared on May 26, Alec Baldwin announced that his mother, who is also the grandmother of Hailey Bieber and Ireland Baldwin, has passed away at 92.

"It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement," Alec began. "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth [Keuchler] and Jane [Sasso], died today in Syracuse, New York."



Throughout his touching post, Alec detailed his mother's life story—from her birth to meeting her husband. The 30 Rock actor also shared some of his mother's accomplishments and work as a breast cancer survivor.

"She joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook," his post read. "With the support of the university's then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook."