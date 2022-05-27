Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrates Son Romeo’s First Birthday With Cute Photos

Watch : Mike "The Situation" & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Boy

This Sorrentino baby is spending his birthday with his mouth full of pasta.

Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino celebrated their son Romeo Reign Sorrentino's first birthday with endless spaghetti in an adorable photo shoot. they posted to Instagram. The pictures, shared to Mike and Lauren's Instagram pages, showed Romeo shoveling handfuls of pasta into his mouth.

One photo showed the tiny tot, dressed in a white chef's hat and apron, holding a wooden spoon in one hand while munching on the Italian dish, which he's pictured getting a bit messy with the tomato sauce in another. As a nod to the family's Italian roots, the set was decorated with Italian flags, pasta, bread and tomatoes.

"I love you more than you love pasta," Lauren wrote alongside the pictures. "Happy 1st Birthday Romeo Reign. spaghetti smash for the win."

Romeo got some praise from the Jersey Shore family in the comment section with Jenni "JWoww" Farley writing, "Happy Birthday Romeo." The Jersey Shore Instagram account even celebrated the occasion by asking the hard-hitting question: "Does Romeo say sauce or gravy?!"