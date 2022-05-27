Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher Dead at 60

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music world is mourning the loss of an icon.

Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player and founding member of Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60.

His fellow band members announced the tragic news on May 26, sharing in a statement on Twitter, "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch' Fletcher."

Their statement continued: "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

A cause of death was not given.

The British electronic band was founded in 1980 by Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke. Fletcher was a dedicated member of the band for over 40 years, spanning from their 1981 debut Speak & Spell to their most recent LP 2017's Spirit.