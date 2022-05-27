The MixtapE! Presents Calvin Harris, Jordan Davis and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Feeling so close to summer? Calvin Harris' new music will certainly help!
On May 27, the Grammy-winning producer kicked off Memorial Day weekend by releasing the first single from his upcoming album, featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.
"I can promise you it'll sound good," Calvin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about how he courts collaborators. "It might not be a hit, but you'll have a good time. You'll make a good record. And you might just end up on a tune with someone that you would never dream of."
Based on a first listen, this team has a hit on their hands just in time for pool parties and beach trips. For more new music that deserves a listen this holiday weekend, keep reading.
Bryce Vine—"y can't we b friends?"
Gearing up for a scorching summer, the 33-year-old gives WAR's 1970's hit "Why Can't We Be Friends?" a new twist on his fresh single. "It took on a new meaning for me last year," he said. "I tried mushrooms for the first time in Joshua Tree and wrote and recorded this whole song in one night with my buddy JP Clark. During that evening, my phone dinged and a message from my mysterious cyber stalker flickered on my screen reading 'hi friend.' The song is now dedicated to them."
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Young Thug—"Potion"
In the first single from Calvin's forthcoming summer album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the producer reunited with two familiar faces for what is sure to become a summer smash. "It's an honor to work with Dua and Thug again," he said. "They're both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today's musical landscape."
Jordan Davis—"What My World Spins Around"
Written by Jordan, Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd, the up-tempo track is paired with heartfelt lyrics that country fans will embrace. "I finally get it now when they say you know, you know," he sings. "Watching you watch the sun going down, that's what my world spins around."
Johnny Dailey—"Beers In It"
"This is one of those songs that just brings the feel-good energy," Johnny told E! News when celebrating his new track. "When we were writing this song, I wanted it to be a track that people could enjoy out on their boat this summer or driving around with the windows rolled down."
M.I.A.—"The ONE"
Looking for "The One" song to listen to this weekend? The global trailblazer introduces a compelling new era in her career with the release of her new track. "I think there's a bit of a battle on the record," she told Zane on Apple Music 1. "There is a bit of a clash, but the clash is your ego and spirituality."
Noa Kirel and Metro the Savage feat. Boaz Van De Beatz—"Dale Promo"
The Israeli superstar flaunts her moves, new bleached blonde hair and Spanish-speaking skills in her new music video. The talented triple-threat starlet is serving in the video for what is sure to be a summer anthem for her loyal fans.
Brandon Stansell - "Wild Ride"
Highlighting the ups and downs of the past two years and beyond, "Wild Ride" is a welcomed moment of reflection and positivity for the rising country singer. "I've hit some real highs and been through lows I didn't know I would ever make it out of," Brandon told E! News. "But here I am with so much behind me and yet still so much to do. And maybe for the first time in my life, that's a lot less scary and a lot more exciting."
JORDY—"Dry Spell"
just in time to kick off Pride Month, the pop artist delivers an anthem for anyone who has conflicting feelings about hookup culture. "As always, I love throwing the vulnerable lyrics on top of modern pop production so that we can dance all of our worries away together," JORDY said. "‘Dry Spell' is the beginning of a new era and chapter for me, and I couldn't be more excited about it."
Cash Crawford—"Save Myself"
Fans get an inside look at the singer's light and dark sides, but most refreshingly, her honesty on this track. "How could you love me, when I didn't love me," she sings in a hook line that will keep you listening start to finish.
Happy listening!