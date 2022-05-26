Find Out How Jude Law Is Joining the Star Wars Universe

Watch : Mark Hamill Remembers Carrie Fisher at "Star Wars" Premiere

The Star Wars universe is ready to say "Hey, Jude."

On May 26, during the Star Wars Celebration panel, it was announced that Jude Law will be starring in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, according to Entertainment Weekly. The highly-anticipated series which had not yet been publicly named until now, is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and was developed by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.

While Law's character details have not yet been revealed, the series, which is set to start filming soon and be released in 2023, is "a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy," Watts shared during the panel. "And it's the story of their journey trying to find their way home."

Dave Filoni, who will serve as an executive producer alongside Jon Favreau, jumped in, adding, "It's as much of a kids' show as Clone Wars. And I'm like, we cut people's heads off in Clone Wars, so I'm not sure that's the best measure."