Meghan Markle Visits Memorial Honoring Texas School Shooting Victims

Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in Uvalde, Texas, to pay her respects to those killed in the tragic school shooting.

On May 26, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, traveled to the city's Uvalde County Courthouse to visit a memorial for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"Today, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex visited Uvalde, Texas," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, per NBC. "She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief."

Joined by a bodyguard, Meghan, who lives in California and is mom to Archie and Lili, kept a low profile while at the memorial. She wore a navy ballcap, white t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. Her husband, Prince Harry, and their children were not in attendance.

While sharing her condolences, Meghan could be seen walking around the memorial and observing its crosses, which each hold the name of one of the 21 victims. She placed a bouquet of white roses at the cross for Uziyah Garcia.