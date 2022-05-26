Willow, Disney's Sequel Series to the '80s Film, Gets an Epic Teaser Trailer

As the Nelwyns joyously cried 34 years ago, "Willow's back! Willow! Willow!"
Disney's Lucasfilm finally did it. They made a sequel to Ron Howard's cult 1988 fantasy film, bringing back Warwick Davis, now 52, as the now-sorcerer Willow Ufgood in a Disney+ series, whose first teaser trailer and images were released May 26 online and at the Lucasfilm studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif.
And speaking of shedding all the tears, the video begins with a slowed down version of late composer James Horner's iconic Willow movie theme and shows our hero, now older and known as the savior of royal baby Elora Danan, being recruited for a new adventure.
The new Willow series takes place 20 years after the movie. Ruby Cruz, previously seen on HBO's Mare of Easttown, plays Kit, a warrior princess assembling a group to rescue her kidnapped brother. In the trailer, she approaches Willow and tells him, "The world needs you again. It needs your magic."
Looking like a combination of original Willow, Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings / The Hobbit, the new series' trailer teases mythical creatures, royal politics, magic and gorgeous scenery (having been filmed in Wales) and—oh yes, what's that? It smells like a battle.
The footage also teases a few elements previously seen in the film—there are shots of the skull helmet worn by the warrior Kael, the fairy queen Cherlindrea's wand, and a couple of Brownies, sans the beer.
Another original cast member is also back: Joanne Whalley as Sorsha, who appeared onstage at Star Wars Celebration. "It's incredible to be here," she told the crowd, per Slashfilm. "And I still can't quite — I'm back with the sword. I've got Sorsha's sword in my hand."
Aside from Davis and Whalley, there is no word as to whether other characters from the movie, such as her ex-husband Val Kilmer's Madmartigan, will be included.
Willow the series also stars Erin Kellyman as Kit's friend Jade, a servant training to become a warrior, plus Ellie Bamber as Dove, a kitchen maid, and Amer Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a thief. Other actors include Tony Revolori, Ralph Ineson, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers and Talisa Garcia.
And the bones have spoken: Willow's official release date to begin streaming on Disney+ has been set for Nov. 30.