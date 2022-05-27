See How Grown Up The Cast of Stranger Things is Now

The Stranger Things cast is so grown up it's scary. In celebration of volume one of the show's fourth season dropping on Netflix, take a look at their evolution over the years.

By Daniel Trainor May 27, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Watch: Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

The kids from Hawkins, Indiana are all grown up.

When Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016, premiered on Netflix in July 2016, viewers were introduced to a cast made up of largely unknown young actors. Now, almost six years later, it's almost impossible to still call them kids at all.

Millie Bobby Brown, whose portrayal of Eleven has earned her two Emmy nominations, was only 12 years old when the series began filming. Now 18, Millie stepped out with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the season four premiere on May 14.

When Gaten Matarazzo appeared as Dustin in season one, he was a baby-faced 14-year-old. Gaten is now 18 and was recently cast to play Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. 

Finn Wolfhard was also 13 when he first played Mike in season one. Finn is now 19 years old and took on a leading role in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, was only 11 years old when Stranger Things started filming. He's now 17 and was recently accepted to the Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania.

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, was 14 during the show's first season, which means he is now 20 years old. They grow up so fast! And we feel very old.

photos
Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Volume one of Stranger Things season four is now available to stream on Netflix, with the final two episodes of the season dropping July 1.

For visual evidence of how grown up the cast has become—including Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink—keep reading:

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Millie Bobby Brown, 2014
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown, 2022
Brad Barket/Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo, 2012
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo, 2022
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2016
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2016
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Caleb McLaughlin, 2015
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin, 2022
Miikka Skaffari/WireImage
Noah Schnapp, 2015
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp, 2022
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2017
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2017
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer, 2009
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer, 2022
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Joe Keery, 2016
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Joe Keery, 2022
Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV
2018
Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Finn Wolfhard, 2017
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard, 2022
John Lamparski/WireImage
Sadie Sink, 2013
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sadie Sink, 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2019
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
2019
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Priah Ferguson, 2017
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Priah Ferguson, 2022
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Maya Hawke, 2013
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Maya Hawke, 2022
Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
2020
Claude Medale/Corbis via Getty Images
Charlie Heaton, 2016
photos
View More Photos From Stranger Things Kids Through the Years



