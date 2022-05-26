Camila Cabello Shares What Helped Her Cope With “Crippling Anxiety”

Watch : Camila Cabello Found Power After Talking About Mental Health

For Camila Cabello, making new music is therapeutic.

On May 26, Camila appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she opened up about her "crippling anxiety." She discussed how creating her third album "Familia"—which was released on April 8—helped her be more vulnerable when it came to her mental health.

"At the beginning of this album I was having such a bad time mental health-wise," Camila said. "It was crippling anxiety that was really hard for me. I feel like because I was in that place, I isolated a lot."

The "Don't Go Yet" singer explained that she felt like she needed to be "healed or in a better place" before she was able to hang out with others and be herself.

While working on the album—which is dedicated to her family—Camila was able to be extremely vulnerable and built the same familial relationship with her musical collaborators. "It's about my actual, real family and the roots of that, but also I feel like the family I made while making this album," she shared, adding that she was focused on opening herself up to "friendships and community."