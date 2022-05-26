Exclusive

Proof That Olivia Rodrigo and TikToker Vinnie Hacker's Night Out Was Anything But Sour

Olivia Rodrigo hung out with TikTok star Vinnie Hacker after her performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. See how they spent their night out. E! News has exclusive photos of their night out.

By Steven Vargas May 26, 2022 10:54 PMTags
CelebritiesOlivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo took a pause from driving through the suburbs to hit the city with Vinnie Hacker.

The "drivers license" singer and the TikToker were seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles following Olivia's concert at the Greek Theatre on May 25. In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Olivia and Vinnie shared a hug outside of Hollywood hotspot No Vacancy before parting ways.

As they embraced, Olivia—rocking a white top, black leather skirt and high heeled black boots—playfully kicked up her leg as he dipped her. The 19-year-old was then whisked off in her own car.

Vinnie was one of the many famous faces spotted in the crowd at Olivia's concert. In addition to the Hype House member, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Tate McRae were also in attendance to cheer Olivia on as she performed hits like "Good 4 U" AND "Happier."

During the show, she brought out Alanis Morissette for a duet of of the Canadian singer's iconic single "You Oughta Know." Per the Los Angeles TimesOlivia yelled to the crowd after her hour-long show, "This has been the best night of my life!"

 

photos
Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D’Amelio, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg Get Matching Tattoos

And it seems the night got better at the after-party, where she spent the evening with friends like Vinnie.

Keep reading to see the photos from their night out.

BACKGRID
Rushing 2 U
BACKGRID
Friendly Reunion
BACKGRID
Good 4 Them
BACKGRID
Holding On
BACKGRID
Arm in Arm
BACKGRID
On Tippy-Toes
BACKGRID
Hugs!
BACKGRID
Warm Embrace
BACKGRID
Separate Ways
BACKGRID
Back to Driving Through the Suburbs

