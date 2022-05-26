Ewan McGregor Reacts to His Iconic Star Wars Line Becoming an Online Sensation

One of the greatest Jedi in the galaxy is now one of the biggest memes on the internet.
Ahead of his Star Wars return in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi—which premieres May 27—Ewan McGregor shared the story behind one of his character's most iconic lines on E! News' Daily Pop.
The line in question comes from his last on-screen appearance in the franchise: 2005's Revenge of the Sith. In the scene, the actor surprises the villainous General Grievous (voiced by Matthew Wood) and his goons from behind with a friendly, "Hello there."
"I know it was Alec Guinness' first line as Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope," McGregor told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "When I remember doing it on set, it was like, ‘Okay, I'm now doing this iconic line.' So, I had to, sort of, somewhat throw it away, I guess, or else I wouldn't be able to do it. But now, it's become this crazy meme all over the place."
The actor never expected the line to become an online sensation, especially on TikTok. Another thing he never expected? Being able to master his co-star Hayden Christensen's signature lightsaber move from the prequel films.
"Hayden developed one which is a spin behind the back and then in front. If you saw it, you'd recognize it," he said. Jumping back into fight training for the new series, McGregor took the chance to nail it down.
"I was like, 'Oh, now I've got him,'" he joked about completing the move. "'Now I've got Hayden.'"
The Star Wars franchise is all about father-son dynamics, something McGregor can relate to after the birth of his fifth child and first son, 11-month-old Laurie, in June 2021 with his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
"There'll be lots of advice that I impart on my son, but it's much more of an organic thing, isn't it, when you're parenting somebody," he shared. "Obi-Wan has some great pearls of wisdom for Luke Skywalker, for instance. But, you know, I'm gonna know my son better than Obi-Wan knows Luke Skywalker. So, it'll be different."
The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere exclusively on Disney+ May 27.