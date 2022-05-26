See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s daughter Kaavia got some one-on-one pool lessons from Queen Latifah. See the cute moment below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 26, 2022 7:12 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesGabrielle UnionQueen LatifahCeleb KidsCelebritiesDwyane Wade
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed.

On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."

Gabrielle showed her love for her daughter and her The Perfect Holiday co-star under the post, writing, "Faves," with four red heart emojis. 

Though Kaavia looked like she was taking her pool lessons seriously, the "Shady Baby" is known to be the jokester of the family.

photos
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Best Family Moments

Earlier this month, Gabrielle revealed that she'd been trolled by her own daughter, writing, "When @kaaviajames started smiling like this, it came outta the blue and none of us could figure out why she was doing it. Now I get it. She's been trolling meeeeeeee."

"Swipe to see how Kaav thinks I smile," she added, referencing a photo of Jim Carrey's character Fire Marshall Bill from In Living Color. "It really be your own kids!"

Keep scrolling to see Kaavia play pool and other adorable moments from her.

Instagram
Auntie Time

Queen Latifah gave Kaavia some one-on-one pool lessons. 

Janie and Jack
Camera Ready

The father-daughter duo have a little fun during their photoshoot for Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack's collaboration

Instagram / Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Special Gift

Gabriel Union presents her daughter with a special gift ahead of the late rapper's 50th birthday.

Instagram / Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Daddy & Me

"Sunday Sweetness. For the most part. #ShadyBaby @dwyanewade," read a video post shared on the child's Instagram page on June 6, 2021.

Instagram
Soccer Star

"1st day of soccer practice and I CANNOT take it!!!" Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram about her daughter in May 2021. "She didn't wanna put on her cleats but I'm hopeful that will change when she sees her friends. Trust and believe there will be updates."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Bath Fun

"Best Mother's Day yet," Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram in May 2021. "Somehow my relaxing bubble bath party for 1 got crashed by Baby Shark (aka @kaaviajames #ShadyBaby)."

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Supporting Dad

The tot joins mom Gabrielle Union and brother Zaire Wade at her dad's NBA jersey retirement ceremony in Miami in February 2020.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Family Fun But Make It Fashion

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appear with their daughter at a New York& Company store in Burbank, Calif. in May 2019. The actress launched a branded collection.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Special Family Sports Night

The child joins parents Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, brothers Zaire Wade and Xavier Wade, sister Zaya Wade and cousin Dahveon Morris after dad's final career home game in Miami in April 2019.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2019 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appear with their daughter at the 2019 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Instagram
Mini Me

"Soooo that's a "no" from us, dawg," her parents caption her hilarious Instagram

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Gabrielle has a fan in her baby daughter, who is clearly glowing with delight.

Instagram
Magical

Sugar, spice and everything nice is the recipe for creating Kaavia the baby unicorn. 

Instagram
Sunny Days

Judging by her look, Kaavia doesn't seem to be a fan of dips in the pool. 

Instagram
"Shady Baby"

Kaavia has clearly mastered the "shady" glance, hence her nickname "Shady Baby."

Instagram
Queen of the Castle

The little one is totally "unbothered" while perched atop her throne in the Union-Wade household.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

Kaavia gives the camera a rare smile while in the arms of her papa. 

Instagram
En Vogue

In the words of the baby, through her parents, who double as translators: "I live for a stunt as you can see."

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Opposites Attract

"Unbothered. Well one of us," Gabrielle jokes of her selfie. 

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

3

Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

3

Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

4
Exclusive

Madisson Hausburg Shares Her Journey to Healing After Son’s Stillbirth

5

Kendall Jenner Reacts to Losing Vogue Cover Over Kim Kardashian